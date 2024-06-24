American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

American International Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $74.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.00. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

