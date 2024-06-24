Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $65.78 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

