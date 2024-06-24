SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 63,542 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $142.14 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $145.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.41.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

