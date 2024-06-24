5,134 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alliant Energy

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.