GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 100 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

RNR stock opened at $224.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.88 and a 200-day moving average of $219.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $239.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

