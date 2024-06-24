GAMMA Investing LLC Trims Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Mosaic by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

