Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 100.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,964,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,322,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,950,000 after acquiring an additional 44,579 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $129,569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,861,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,476,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,445,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $27.41.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

