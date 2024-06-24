GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,973 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1,369.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $17.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.11%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

