2,275 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,473,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,580,000 after buying an additional 1,737,380 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,249 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,069,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 401.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,519,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.