GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,497,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 433,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

