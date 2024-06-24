Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $358.50

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 358.50 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 357.81 ($4.55), with a volume of 3310618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356.35 ($4.53).

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,378.85 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 346.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 328.50.

Get Worldwide Healthcare alerts:

Worldwide Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Worldwide Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.70. Worldwide Healthcare’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

About Worldwide Healthcare

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.