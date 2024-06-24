Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) was up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Approximately 584,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,364,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.36 ($0.03).

Westminster Group Stock Up 10.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.95. The company has a market cap of £8.59 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.92.

About Westminster Group

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

