iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $61.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

