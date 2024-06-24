NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,681 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 169,329 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,080,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

