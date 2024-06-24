Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOV. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOV. Zelman & Associates upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HOV opened at $142.06 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $184.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.45.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

