Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,552 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.86.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPT opened at $109.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.