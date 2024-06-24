Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,571,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after acquiring an additional 186,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,170,000 after acquiring an additional 122,103 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $60,414,782. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $998.09.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,053.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $967.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $944.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $1,059.80. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

