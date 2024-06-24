1,362 Shares in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 453,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $35.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $39.97.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $213,780.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,549,105.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $213,780.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,549,105.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,760.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,672 shares of company stock worth $1,561,239. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

