680 Shares in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,832 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $68.38 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $70.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

