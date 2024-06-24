680 Shares in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,832 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BNDW opened at $68.38 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $70.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.