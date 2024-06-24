1,830 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $118.88 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $115.77. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

