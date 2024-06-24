Wedmont Private Capital Invests $215,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DaVita by 15.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $141.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

