Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,183,000 after purchasing an additional 216,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,564 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,897,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,634,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

