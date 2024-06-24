Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $207,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $111.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

