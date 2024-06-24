Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 463,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Microchip Technology by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP opened at $91.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

