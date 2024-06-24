Wedmont Private Capital Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $313.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $317.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.