Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 13.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC stock opened at $221.60 on Monday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $182.53 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.06.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

