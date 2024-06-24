Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 834 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 834 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.4 %

NXPI stock opened at $271.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.55 and a 200 day moving average of $241.61.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

