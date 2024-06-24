Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 9,861 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

