Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,117 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,886 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 23,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 274,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 184,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PK. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PK opened at $14.82 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.