Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,081 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Olaplex by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

Insider Activity at Olaplex

In other Olaplex news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olaplex Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 10.71. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Stories

