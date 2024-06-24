Wedmont Private Capital Trims Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile



SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

