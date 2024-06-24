Wedmont Private Capital Invests $136,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCID. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lucid Group Stock Down 2.0 %
LCID stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucid Group
Lucid Group Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.