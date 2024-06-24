iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

IEUR stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $60.61.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

