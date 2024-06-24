Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $392,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CP opened at $78.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

