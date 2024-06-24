Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 244 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FMC were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FMC by 827.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FMC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $108.68.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.