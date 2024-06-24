Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $335,000 Stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBE. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PBE stock opened at $65.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $263.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.