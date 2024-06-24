Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 100.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,990,089 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $35,896,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $29,555,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth $24,312,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after buying an additional 604,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of LI opened at $17.87 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

