Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $140.81 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.48 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

