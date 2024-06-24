iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after purchasing an additional 712,205 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,178.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 549,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 427,981 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.04 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

