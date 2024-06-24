Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 957,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,284,000 after buying an additional 63,636 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after buying an additional 630,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,356,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,407,000 after purchasing an additional 378,296 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $216.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $276.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

