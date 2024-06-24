Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 169 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.3 %

AEM stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

