Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,503,702,000 after buying an additional 191,334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 669,187.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $274.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.72. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

