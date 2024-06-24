Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $299,000 Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Coupang were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Coupang Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.12. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

