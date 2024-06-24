Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $205.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

