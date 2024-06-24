Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,435 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

MPC opened at $172.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.41 and a 200 day moving average of $174.90.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.08.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

