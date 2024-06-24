Mather Group LLC. Buys Shares of 7,143 Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 110,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 37,721 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 999,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

CDMO stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 11,762 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $87,038.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,236 shares of company stock valued at $127,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Stories

