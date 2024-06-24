Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,313 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Exelon were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 494,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 94,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Trading Down 0.5 %

EXC opened at $34.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.