Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $235,000 Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFI. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,243,000 after buying an additional 2,070,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3,507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 1,237,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 669,819 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,889,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Gold Fields by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,052,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,145,000 after acquiring an additional 435,175 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gold Fields from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GFI opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

