Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $270,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DexCom were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,495 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $116.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

