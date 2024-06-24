Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 262 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,337,000 after buying an additional 174,850 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,471,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,880,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

KRE opened at $47.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

